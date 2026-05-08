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Tanner Scott News: Logs third save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Scott has allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven over his last five innings. The Dodgers aren't generating a ton of save chances for him, but he has pitched well enough to maintain his hold on a share of ninth-inning duties while Edwin Diaz (elbow) is out. Scott has pitched to a 1.65 ERA, 0.61 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB across 16.1 innings while adding three saves and four holds. Alex Vesia is also in the mix for saves, but he was utilized to put out a fire in the fifth inning Friday.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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