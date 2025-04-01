Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Scott headshot

Tanner Scott News: Notches save No. 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 11:23pm

Scott didn't allow a baserunner or strike out a batter in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday versus Atlanta.

Facing the heart of the Atlanta lineup with a 3-1 advantage, Scott entered in the ninth inning Tuesday and induced three groundball outs on just 10 pitches. The clean performance ended a stretch of three straight appearances in which the left-hander allowed a run. Scott remains the favorite for save chances in Los Angeles and now leads the club with two, but Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia also have one apiece.

