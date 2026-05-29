Tanner Scott News: Perfect for save Friday
Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.
Scott's scoreless streak is up to 12.1 innings, a span in which he has a 19:2 K:BB. The lefty reliever has functioned as the Dodgers' closer while Edwin Diaz (elbow) is on the shelf, though manager Dave Roberts takes a flexible approach with Scott that sometimes leads to him working earlier than the ninth inning. On the year, Scott has thrived in a variety of assignments, earning a 1.14 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB over 23.2 innings while collecting five saves and five holds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Scott See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves Over the Long Weekend?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)7 days ago
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2026 Mid-Season Closer Rankings11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Scott See More