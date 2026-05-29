Tanner Scott News: Perfect for save Friday

Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

Scott's scoreless streak is up to 12.1 innings, a span in which he has a 19:2 K:BB. The lefty reliever has functioned as the Dodgers' closer while Edwin Diaz (elbow) is on the shelf, though manager Dave Roberts takes a flexible approach with Scott that sometimes leads to him working earlier than the ninth inning. On the year, Scott has thrived in a variety of assignments, earning a 1.14 ERA, 0.59 WHIP and 28:3 K:BB over 23.2 innings while collecting five saves and five holds.