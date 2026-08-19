Tanner Scott News: Secures extra-inning save

Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Scott picked up a save for the second day in a row, confirming that he'll be the primary closer for the Dodgers while Edwin Diaz (neck) is on the injured list. Scott was able to strand the placed runner at second base in the 10th inning to earn his 18th save of the year. He's at a 2.28 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 63:11 K:BB while going 18-for-20 in save chances and adding 12 holds this year.