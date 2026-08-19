Tanner Scott headshot

Tanner Scott News: Secures extra-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Scott struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Scott picked up a save for the second day in a row, confirming that he'll be the primary closer for the Dodgers while Edwin Diaz (neck) is on the injured list. Scott was able to strand the placed runner at second base in the 10th inning to earn his 18th save of the year. He's at a 2.28 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 63:11 K:BB while going 18-for-20 in save chances and adding 12 holds this year.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Scott See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Scott See More
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Wednesday, August 19
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: Betting Picks for Wednesday, August 19
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
16 days ago