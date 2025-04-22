Tanner Scott News: Serves up game-tying homer vs. Cubs

Scott blew the save Tuesday against the Cubs after giving up a solo home run in the ninth inning. He struck out one.

Summoned to protect a 10-9 lead in a back-and-forth battle, Scott was one out away from nabbing the save before serving up a long to ball to Miguel Amaya. It was the second blown save of the year for the 30-year-old left-hander, who has still worked to an impressive 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB through his first 13 innings. Although the Dodgers aren't short on other high-leverage arms with closing experience, Scott should still remain the favorite for saves going forward despite Tuesday's hiccup.