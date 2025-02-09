Tanner Scott News: Should be primary option to close

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Scott will see the bulk of the save chances to begin the season, Jim Bowden of The Athletic reports.

GM Brandon Gomes said after Scott signed in January that the left-hander won't be Los Angeles' set closer, but it appears Roberts still envisions Scott as the lead option for the ninth inning. Despite Scott's four-year, $72 million contract, it could be a fluid situation throughout the season with the Dodgers also having Kirby Yates, Michael Kopech (forearm) and Blake Treinen in the high-leverage mix.