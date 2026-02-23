Tanner Scott headshot

Tanner Scott News: Spring debut coming this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Scott (lower body) is expected to make his first Cactus League appearance Wednesday versus the Diamondbacks or Thursday versus the White Sox, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Scott was one of the Dodgers' most trusted high-leverage relievers during the 2025 regular season, notching 23 saves in 33 chances and eight holds while posting a 4.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 57 innings. However, Scott didn't end up pitching at all during the Dodgers' postseason run, as he went unused in the NLDS and then was deactivated for the NLCS and World Series after requiring a lower-body abscess procedure in early October. Though Scott is now back to full health, he's unlikely to be in line for many save chances in 2026 after the Dodgers inked three-time All-Star Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal over the winter.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tanner Scott
