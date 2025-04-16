Fantasy Baseball
Tanner Scott headshot

Tanner Scott News: Strikes out side for sixth save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Scott earned a save against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out three batters in a scoreless inning of work.

Scott was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth inning. The lefty allowed a two-out single but otherwise overwhelmed Colorado, recording all three of his outs on punchouts. Scott needed just 10 pitches to record those trio of strikeouts, and he notched an impressive six whiffs on those offerings. He is tied for the third in the league with six saves on the season and has posted a standout 10:0 K:BB over 10 innings.

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
