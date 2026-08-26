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Tanner Scott News: Surrenders walk-off single

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Scott (1-5) took the loss Wednesday against Atlanta, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

Scott entered the ninth inning of a tie game and retired the first two batters before Lane Thomas doubled to put the winning run in scoring position. Los Angeles elected to intentionally walk Austin Riley before Ha-Seong Kim ended the game with a walk-off RBI single. It marked Scott's second consecutive loss after he also surrendered the winning run Tuesday. Outside of those two appearances, he has allowed just two runs across 13.2 innings in the second half. Scott owns a 2.50 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 65:12 K:BB across 54 innings this season while recording 19 saves and 12 holds

Tanner Scott
Los Angeles Dodgers
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