Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal Injury: Another bullpen session Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Skubal (elbow) threw a successful 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

It's at least the third time he's thrown from the mound since he had surgery just over two weeks ago to remove a loose body from his elbow. Skubal upped the intensity of his throwing Thursday and was able to reach the velocity goal he set prior to the session. The two-time Cy Young winner continues to make rapid progress and should be cleared to face hitters soon.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
3 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
10 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise
Author Image
Brad Johnson
15 days ago
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
15 days ago
Week 6 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 6 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
17 days ago