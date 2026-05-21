Tarik Skubal Injury: Another bullpen session Thursday
Skubal (elbow) threw a successful 35-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
It's at least the third time he's thrown from the mound since he had surgery just over two weeks ago to remove a loose body from his elbow. Skubal upped the intensity of his throwing Thursday and was able to reach the velocity goal he set prior to the session. The two-time Cy Young winner continues to make rapid progress and should be cleared to face hitters soon.
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