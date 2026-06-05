Tarik Skubal Injury: Making rehab start Sunday
Skubal (elbow) will make a rehab start with High-A West Michigan on Sunday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It will be Skubal's first rehab start since undergoing surgery to have bone chips removed from his left elbow in early May. He's been throwing bullpens and simulated games with the Tigers in recent weeks, but the lefty will now head out on a rehab assignment to get some game action. As long as all goes smoothly, Skubal looks poised to rejoin the Tigers' rotation perhaps as early as next week.
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