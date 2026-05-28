Tarik Skubal Injury: Next simulated game Monday
Skubal (elbow) will throw another simulated game Monday at Tropicana Field, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Skubal tossed 39 pitches over 2.2 innings in a simulated game Tuesday and will build up further Monday. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Thursday that Skubal's next throwing session after Monday's will occur June 7. Woodbery speculates that it could line Skubal up to make a rehab start June 12 before rejoining the Tigers' rotation June 17 in Houston, though nothing is official on that front at this point.
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