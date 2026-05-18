Tarik Skubal Injury: Resumes mound work
Skubal (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
It will be the second time Skubal has thrown off the mound since he had surgery May 6 to remove a loose body from his left elbow. The left-hander appears on pace to rejoin the Tigers' rotation sometime in June if all continues to go well, though he still has numerous boxes he needs to check. Skubal posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB over 43.1 innings covering seven starts before getting hurt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Multiple Pitching Aces Land on the IL7 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Their Stock Is on the Rise12 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Stuff+ Risers and Fallers12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 6 FAAB Results14 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 414 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More