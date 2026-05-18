Tarik Skubal Injury: Resumes mound work

Skubal (elbow) is slated to throw a bullpen session Monday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

It will be the second time Skubal has thrown off the mound since he had surgery May 6 to remove a loose body from his left elbow. The left-hander appears on pace to rejoin the Tigers' rotation sometime in June if all continues to go well, though he still has numerous boxes he needs to check. Skubal posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB over 43.1 innings covering seven starts before getting hurt.