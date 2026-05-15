Tarik Skubal Injury: Resumes playing catch
Skubal (elbow) has resumed playing catch, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Skubal is barely more than a week removed from surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow, so it's a welcomed sign that he's already throwing. The procedure was performed with a nanoneedle, which could shorten the timetable for Skubal's return to action from two-plus months to six weeks if all goes well. A clearer timeline for the two-time Cy Young winner should be available in the coming weeks as he ramps up his throwing progression.
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