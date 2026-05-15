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Tarik Skubal Injury: Resumes playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Skubal (elbow) has resumed playing catch, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Skubal is barely more than a week removed from surgery to remove a loose body from his left elbow, so it's a welcomed sign that he's already throwing. The procedure was performed with a nanoneedle, which could shorten the timetable for Skubal's return to action from two-plus months to six weeks if all goes well. A clearer timeline for the two-time Cy Young winner should be available in the coming weeks as he ramps up his throwing progression.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
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