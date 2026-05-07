Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal Injury: Return in 4-to-6 weeks possible

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Skubal could return in as little as 4-to-6 weeks following surgery Wednesday to remove a loose body from his left elbow, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The operation went as well as it could have, with Heyman noting Skubal had just one relatively small loose body extracted from his pitching elbow. Skubal was given an approximate two-month timetable prior to the surgery, but it seems he has a chance to beat that timeline. A clearer picture of the two-time Cy Young winner's potential return date won't be known until he starts ramping up a throwing program, but the early indications for Skubal and the Tigers are encouraging.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
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