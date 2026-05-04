Tarik Skubal Injury: Set for elbow scope, bound for IL

Skubal is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery to address loose bodies in his left elbow and was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

Skubal was seen shaking his left arm in discomfort during the seventh inning of his most recent start Wednesday in Atlanta, but after being visited by team trainers, he stayed in the game and struck out the side to complete his night. Though Skubal indicated over the weekend that he was able to stick to his usual between-starts program and felt ready to take the hill for Monday's series opener versus the Red Sox, the Tigers scratched him just hours before first pitch. According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, manager A.J. Hinch said that Skubal's arm locked up on him Sunday, prompting the Tigers to shut down the star southpaw for what the team hopes is an "easy process and procedure." An official timeline for Skubal's return won't be established until his procedure is performed, but elbow scopes often keep pitchers out for 2-to-3 months.