Tarik Skubal News: Blanks Baltimore
Skubal (3-2) earned the win Sunday over the Orioles, allowing four hits over six scoreless innings. He struck out 11.
It was another stellar outing from Skubal, who logged double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season. The reigning AL Cy Young winner has held opponents scoreless in three of his first six starts -- his ERA is down to 2.34 with a 1.04 WHIP and 40:5 K:BB over 34.2 innings. Skubal will look to keep rolling in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Angels.
