The Detroit ace didn't have his sharpest stuff in this 93-pitch outing, generating only eight whiffs, as he tallied four or fewer punchouts for just the fourth time this season. The Royals lineup never sniffed a run against Skubal, who has now posted a quality start in four consecutive appearances. The reigning AL Cy Young award winner has continued his run as one of the game's best pitchers, firing a 2.18 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 216:27 K:BB across 173 total innings. Skubal currently lines up to make his next start at home against the White Sox next weekend.