Tarik Skubal News: Dazzles at Fenway Park

Skubal (3-2) earned the win against the Red Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six innings.

Skubal hit the ground running in Saturday's start, striking out the side in two of his first four innings pitched while retiring 12 of the first 13 batters. He faced adversity in the fifth and sixth frames, but he yielded only one run on six baserunners. It was an outstanding performance out of the defending, back-to-back AL Cy Young winner. He has four quality starts through five outings with a 2.08 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 30.1 innings, and his 33 strikeouts are tied with Gavin Williams for fourth most in the American League. Skubal is lined up to face the Brewers at home next week.