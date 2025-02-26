Fantasy Baseball
Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Drawing Opening Day start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 11:24am

Skubal has been named the Tigers' starting pitcher for their Opening Day game March 27 against the Dodgers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

As the reigning unanimous American League Cy Young Award winner, Skubal was as obvious of a choice as it gets to take the ball Opening Day. He'll face a tall task in going up against the World Series champions, but fantasy managers aren't going to be sitting Skubal in any matchups.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
