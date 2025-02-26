Tarik Skubal News: Drawing Opening Day start

Skubal has been named the Tigers' starting pitcher for their Opening Day game March 27 against the Dodgers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

As the reigning unanimous American League Cy Young Award winner, Skubal was as obvious of a choice as it gets to take the ball Opening Day. He'll face a tall task in going up against the World Series champions, but fantasy managers aren't going to be sitting Skubal in any matchups.