Tarik Skubal News: Falls apart in fifth frame

Skubal (1-2) took the loss against the Twins on Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings.

Skubal opened things up by striking out four of the first seven batters he faced. He kept the Twins off the board through four frames, but things fell apart for the reigning AL Cy Young winner in the fifth, when he yielded four runs on three hits and two walks before being pulled. Skubal gave up just one earned run through his first two starts of the season, so Tuesday's outing can be considered a blip on the radar for the 29-year-old southpaw. He still generated 19 whiffs while recording 65 strikes on 95 pitches (68.4 percent). Skubal's next start is tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Marlins.