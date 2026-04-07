Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Falls apart in fifth frame

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Skubal (1-2) took the loss against the Twins on Tuesday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings.

Skubal opened things up by striking out four of the first seven batters he faced. He kept the Twins off the board through four frames, but things fell apart for the reigning AL Cy Young winner in the fifth, when he yielded four runs on three hits and two walks before being pulled. Skubal gave up just one earned run through his first two starts of the season, so Tuesday's outing can be considered a blip on the radar for the 29-year-old southpaw. He still generated 19 whiffs while recording 65 strikes on 95 pitches (68.4 percent). Skubal's next start is tentatively slated for this weekend at home against the Marlins.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Bennett
11 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago