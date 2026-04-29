Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Skubal allowed two runs on five hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Wednesday.

Skubal gave up a two-run home run to Ozzie Albies in the first inning, but the star southpaw settled down after that. That was just the second homer Skubal's given up all season, and it's just the third time in seven starts he's been tagged for multiple runs. Detroit's ace has a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB across 43.1 innings this season. He's lined up for a home start against the Red Sox early next week, which positions him for a potential two-start week.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
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