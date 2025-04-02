Tarik Skubal News: Gives up three runs in loss

Skubal (0-2) took the loss against the Mariners on Wednesday. He allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight across 5.2 innings.

Skubal was able to limit the damage to three runs despite allowing nine base runners, though his solo homer to Dylan Moore in the fourth inning ultimately brought in the Mariners' game-winning run as the Tigers weren't able to generate enough offense to help Skubal avoid the loss. Skubal has failed to complete six innings in each of his first two starts and has begun the season with a 5.91 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 10.2 innings. Things won't get easier for the 28-year-old southpaw, as he's slated to face the Yankees next week at home.