Tarik Skubal News: Handed seventh loss
Skubal (7-7) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings in a 6-2 loss against the Brewers. He struck out seven.
Skubal allowed more traffic on the bases than usual, but he still generated 18 whiffs and seven strikeouts while throwing 77 of 109 pitches for strikes. Through three starts with the Dodgers, the southpaw has posted a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 17 innings. Overall, Skubal owns a 2.85 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 135:20 K:BB across 113.2 innings (19 outings) and is tentatively scheduled to next pitch Saturday against the Pirates.
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