Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Kicks off season with victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Skubal (1-0) earned the win over San Diego on Thursday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Skubal already had a 4-0 lead when he took the mound in the bottom of the first inning, and the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner never let the Padres get back into the game. He didn't yield a run until the sixth frame, and that came about only after a fielding error behind him. Skubal tossed 49 of 74 pitches for strikes and racked up 11 whiffs while cruising toward a season-opening victory. He's tentatively slated to make his second start next Wednesday in Arizona.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
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