Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Regains form in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Skubal (2-2) earned the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

It was an excellent bounce-back performance for the All-Star southpaw, who was knocked around for a season-worst eight runs against the Twins his last time out. Skubal poured in 62 of his 96 pitches strikes on the afternoon, and it was the third time already in 2026 that he fired at least six frames while yielding one run or zero. Skubal is taking a stellar 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB into his next appearance, which is slated to come in Boston versus the Red Sox.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Chris Bennett
5 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago