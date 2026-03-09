Tarik Skubal News: Returning to Tigers after WBC start
Skubal said Monday that he will return to Tigers camp rather than make another start for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Skubal permitted one run over three innings against Team Great Britain on Saturday. He was mulling whether to remain with Team USA to make another start, but Skubal will instead rejoin the Tigers after the lone WBC outing, which was his original intention. Skubal threw 41 pitches in his start for Team USA and will continue to build his stamina with the Tigers before taking the ball for them Opening Day on March 26 versus the Padres.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3003 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets5 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review6 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Does the World Baseball Classic Help or Hurt MLB Performance?13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More