Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Set for WBC start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Skubal is set to start for the United States against Great Britain on Saturday in the World Baseball Classic, which will be his only start in the tournament, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that Skubal would only appear once during WBC pool play, and that start is now scheduled for the United States' second game. The southpaw should have an advantage against a Great Britain squad that doesn't have a ton of high-end MLB talent, but it remains to be seen how long he'll be asked to go into the contest. Following the WBC, Skubal is slated to return to Detroit's camp as he prepares for his Opening Day start against the Padres on March 26.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
