Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Seven shutout innings in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Skubal (2-2) earned the win Monday against the Brewers, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out nine in seven scoreless innings.

The Brewers had no answers for the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, who hurled four no-hit innings to begin the game. Milwaukee did load the bases with two outs while in a 9-0 deficit during the sixth inning, but Skubal blew a fastball by Rhys Hoskins for the final out of the frame. Skubal will bring an excellent 2.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 25:4 K:BB over 23.2 innings (four starts) into his next scheduled start at home against the Royals, which lines up for this weekend.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
