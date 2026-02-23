Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Sharp in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Skubal allowed two hits across two scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins. He struck out four.

The reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner picked up where he left off last season as he breezed through two strong innings on 31 pitches. Skubal has already been named Detroit's Opening Day starter, so his workload will likely be closely managed the rest of camp as he gears up for that contest. The southpaw has turned into a dominant, front-line ace, and he should once again be a fantasy star in 2026 assuming he stays healthy.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
