Tarik Skubal News: Stumbles in the seventh

Skubal did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Brewers. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out five over six innings.

Skubal held Milwaukee to just one run in his first six innings but he'd run into trouble in the seventh, where he allowed three straight hits without recording an out. It's just the second time this season that Skubal's given up more than one earned run in a start. His ERA sits at 2.72 with a 0.99 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB across six outings (36.1 innings). Skubal tentatively lines up to face Atlanta on the road his next time out.