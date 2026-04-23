Tarik Skubal headshot

Tarik Skubal News: Stumbles in the seventh

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 1:31pm

Skubal did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Brewers. He allowed four runs on seven hits while striking out five over six innings.

Skubal held Milwaukee to just one run in his first six innings but he'd run into trouble in the seventh, where he allowed three straight hits without recording an out. It's just the second time this season that Skubal's given up more than one earned run in a start. His ERA sits at 2.72 with a 0.99 WHIP and 38:6 K:BB across six outings (36.1 innings). Skubal tentatively lines up to face Atlanta on the road his next time out.

Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tarik Skubal See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 17
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
6 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, April 15
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Dan Marcus
16 days ago