Tarik Skubal News: Yields two runs in no-decision

Skubal picked up a no-decision in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City, allowing two runs on seven hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out four.

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner entered this contest on a roll, firing 13 scoreless innings over his previous two starts. However, Skubal looked ordinary in this outing, allowing a season-worst seven hits -- all singles -- while generating 12 whiffs out of 91 total pitches. The Detroit southpaw has pitched to a 2.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB across 28.2 innings. Skubal is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Orioles at home next weekend.