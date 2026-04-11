Tatsuya Imai headshot

Tatsuya Imai Injury: Having right arm examined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Imai travelled to Houston on Saturday and will be examined by team physicians for his "tired arm," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Imai is the third Astros pitcher to fly back to Houston during the team's road trip, with Hunter Brown (shoulder) and Cristian Javier (shoulder) both landing on the 15-day injured list in the past week. The Astros' rotation is beginning to look thin, with Mike Burrows and Lance McCullers currently the only starters without an injury designation. Imai has a 7.27 ERA through 8.2 innings this season, and the Astros should provide a medical update on the 27-year-old once he undergoes more tests.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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