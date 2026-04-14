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Tatsuya Imai Injury: Imaging comes back clean

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Imaging on Imai's right arm came back negative, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Imai landed on the injured list Monday due to right arm fatigue, but he doesn't appear to be dealing with a structural issue. The team now plans to build up the 27-year-old's arm strength before having him begin a throwing progression. It remains unclear how soon he will be able to return to the Astros' rotation.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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