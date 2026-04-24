Tatsuya Imai Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters that Imai's (arm) bullpen session Friday "looked good," and that the right-hander's next step is to embark on a rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Per McTaggart, Imai tossed 45 pitches during Friday's bullpen session. Imai has been steadily building up his workload since landing on the 15-day injured list April 13 due to right arm fatigue. It appears the 27-year-old is ready to take the next step in his recovery program by going on a rehab assignment, and he'll likely need at least a couple of outings without a setback before returning to the majors.
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