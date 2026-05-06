Tatsuya Imai Injury: Next start will be in majors
Astros general manager Dana Brown said Tuesday that Imai (arm) will rejoin the rotation next week versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
If Imai is kept on a schedule of five days of rest in between starts, he's be in line to start Monday's series opener. He made his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, allowing one run on one hit with a 3:5 K:BB over three innings. Imai -- who is coming back from fatigue in his pitching arm -- threw 63 pitches Tuesday, so he will not be ready for a full workload in his first start back with the big club.
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