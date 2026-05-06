Tatsuya Imai headshot

Tatsuya Imai Injury: Next start will be in majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 9:28am

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Tuesday that Imai (arm) will rejoin the rotation next week versus the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

If Imai is kept on a schedule of five days of rest in between starts, he's be in line to start Monday's series opener. He made his second rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, allowing one run on one hit with a 3:5 K:BB over three innings. Imai -- who is coming back from fatigue in his pitching arm -- threw 63 pitches Tuesday, so he will not be ready for a full workload in his first start back with the big club.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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