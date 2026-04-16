Tatsuya Imai Injury: Plays catch Thursday
Imai (arm) played catch at Daikin Park on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Imai landed on the injured list Monday due to right arm fatigue, but imaging came back clean and he has begun a throwing progression. The right-hander is eligible to return later this month, but a timetable for Imai rejoining the Astros' rotation won't be available until he further ramps things up.
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