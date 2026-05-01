Tatsuya Imai headshot

Tatsuya Imai Injury: Rehab moving to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Imai (arm) will make his next rehab appearance Tuesday or Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Japanese right-hander made his first rehab appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, allowing five runs over two innings. Imai struggled to a 7.27 ERA and a 13:11 K:BB in his first three MLB starts before landing on the shelf, so he's likely to need another rehab start or two after next week's outing.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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