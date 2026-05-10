Tatsuya Imai Injury: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

Imai (arm) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to start Tuesday against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has been on the shelf about a month due to arm fatigue, but he's ready to re-enter Houston's rotation after two rehab starts in the minor leagues. Imai threw 63 pitches over three innings during his final rehab outing, so he should have some workload limitations in his first couple starts back with the Astros. Prior to the absence, the 28-year-old surrendered seven earned runs with a 13:11 K:BB over 8.2 frames in his first three big-league starts.