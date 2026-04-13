Tatsuya Imai Injury: Sent to IL with arm fatigue
The Astros placed Imai on the 15-day injured list Monday with right arm fatigue.
Imai recorded just one out in his last start and looks to be going through a "dead arm" phase. The right-hander will be eligible for activation before the end of April, but it's unclear at this juncture whether he will be ready to go by that time. Houston's rotation depth is really being tested, as Imai joins Hunter Brown (shoulder) and Cristian Javier (shoulder) on the 15-day IL. The club also has Ronel Blanco (elbow), Hayden Wesneski (elbow) and Brandon Walter (elbow) on the 60-day IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekYesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 103 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 49 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More