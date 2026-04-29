Tatsuya Imai Injury: Struggles in first rehab start
Imai (arm) was charged with five runs on six hits and three walks over two innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.
It's not the bottom-line result the Astros were looking for from Imai, who threw 59 pitches over his two innings of work. The Japanese right-hander will require at least one more rehab outing as he continues to ramp back up. Imai has been sidelined for more than two weeks with fatigue in his pitching arm.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings Q&A: Help Is on the Way?Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 209 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Houston, We Have a Problem9 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets13 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More