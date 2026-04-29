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Tatsuya Imai Injury: Struggles in first rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Imai (arm) was charged with five runs on six hits and three walks over two innings in his first rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday.

It's not the bottom-line result the Astros were looking for from Imai, who threw 59 pitches over his two innings of work. The Japanese right-hander will require at least one more rehab outing as he continues to ramp back up. Imai has been sidelined for more than two weeks with fatigue in his pitching arm.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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