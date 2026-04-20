Tatsuya Imai headshot

Tatsuya Imai Injury: Throws off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Imai (arm) threw a bullpen session Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It appears to be the first time he has thrown off the mound since landed on the 15-day injured list a week ago with right arm fatigue. The Astros haven't revealed the next steps for Imai, but it will likely involve facing hitters and perhaps making a rehab start or two. Imai holds a 7.27 ERA and 13:11 K:BB over his first 8.2 innings with Houston.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Breaks Keep Coming in Toronto
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
7 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago