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Tatsuya Imai Injury: Will begin rehab stint Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 10:31am

Imai (arm) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Imai landed on the IL due to right arm fatigue April 13. Imaging came back clean, and the Japanese hurler has been building up his workload since, which included him tossing 45 pitches in a bullpen session Friday. Imai will now progress to game action with Corpus Christi and appears to be on track to rejoin the Astros in the first half of May.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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