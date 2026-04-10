Tatsuya Imai News: Chased in first inning
Imai allowed three runs on one hit, four walks and a hit batsman over one-third of an inning in a no-decision Friday versus the Mariners. He didn't record a strikeout.
Imai's control was absent Friday, as he threw just 17 of 37 pitches for strikes. The first run he allowed came on a wild pitch, and he hit Randy Arozarena with the bases loaded to force in the second run. Imai has had mixed results in his first taste of major-league action so far, pitching to a 7.27 ERA over 8.2 innings while adding a 13:11 K:BB. He's walked at least three batters in all three of his starts. Imai is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Rockies, as the Astros' injury-riddled rotation likely doesn't have the manpower to shelter him.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, April 47 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2913 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More