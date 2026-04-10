Tatsuya Imai News: Chased in first inning

Imai allowed three runs on one hit, four walks and a hit batsman over one-third of an inning in a no-decision Friday versus the Mariners. He didn't record a strikeout.

Imai's control was absent Friday, as he threw just 17 of 37 pitches for strikes. The first run he allowed came on a wild pitch, and he hit Randy Arozarena with the bases loaded to force in the second run. Imai has had mixed results in his first taste of major-league action so far, pitching to a 7.27 ERA over 8.2 innings while adding a 13:11 K:BB. He's walked at least three batters in all three of his starts. Imai is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Rockies, as the Astros' injury-riddled rotation likely doesn't have the manpower to shelter him.