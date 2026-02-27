Tatsuya Imai News: Efficient in spring debut
Imai started Thursday's Grapefruit League matchup against the Mets, allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.
Imai would face the minimum in his spring debut, ultimately needing just 10 pitches to get out of the frame. After giving up an infield single to Marcus Semien, the right-hander coaxed a pop-up off the bat of Mike Tauchman before getting Bo Bichette to ground into a double play. The 27-year-old Imai is expected to play a big part in an Astros rotation that lost Framber Valdez in free agency. Imai signed a three-year deal with Houston after posting a stellar 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings in 2025 with the NPB's Seibu Lions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3008 days ago
-
General MLB Article
How to Evaluate MLB Prospect Rankings for Fantasy Baseball Success21 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30036 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: First-Year Player Draft Blueprint43 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings70 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More