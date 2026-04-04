Tatsuya Imai headshot

Tatsuya Imai News: Fans nine in first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 3:17pm

Imai (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 11-0 rout of the A's, allowing three hits and three walks over 5.2 scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

After a bumpy MLB debut that saw him last just 2.2 frames, the 27-year-old righty looked much more comfortable in his second trip to the mound Saturday as he fired 58 of 94 pitches for strikes and came one out short of his first quality start for the Astros. Imai will take a 4.32 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through his first 8.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next weekend in Seattle.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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