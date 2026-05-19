Tatsuya Imai News: Hurt by the long ball in loss
Imai (1-2) took the loss Monday against the Twins, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts across 4.2 innings.
All three of the runs against Imai came on a pair of homers by Josh Bell. Otherwise, Imai's stuff looked good, as he generated a season-high 19 whiffs on 74 pitches. In two starts since returning from arm fatigue, Imai has surrendered nine runs on 10 hits and three walks with eight strikeouts across 8.2 innings. He's been hurt by the long ball in both outings, surrendering four round-trippers. On the season, Imai owns an ugly 8.31 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB across 17.1 innings. Walks have been a problem, as he'd walked at least three in each of his first four starts before issuing zero Monday.
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