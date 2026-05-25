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Tatsuya Imai News: Logs six frames in no-hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Imai (2-2) earned the win Monday, allowing no hits and four walks over six scoreless innings against Texas. He struck out two.

Imai totaled just six whiffs and matched a season high with four walks, but he kept the Texas lineup at bay through 97 pitches (57 strikes) before departing after six innings. Steven Okert and Alimber Santa handled the final three frames to complete the first no-hitter of the 2026 season. While the no-hitter is an incredible accomplishment for both Imai and Houston, simply turning in an effective outing was also significant for the southpaw, who has struggled mightily during his first MLB campaign. Despite Monday's gem, Imai still owns a 6.17 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 23:18 K:BB across 23.1 innings (six starts). He'll look to build off the performance next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against Milwaukee.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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