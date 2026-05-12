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Tatsuya Imai News: Takes loss in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Imai (1-1) allowed six runs on five hits, three walks and two hit batsmen while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Imai missed a month due to right arm fatigue. He gave up two big knocks Tuesday, a two-run home run to Randy Arozarena in the second inning and a grand slam to Dominic Canzone in the fourth. Those were the first two homers Imai has allowed in his major-league career. He threw 46 of 80 pitches for strikes in his return from the injured list, so his workload may need to be monitored going forward. With a 9.24 ERA, 2.05 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB over 12.2 innings across four starts, Imai hasn't done much yet to impress in fantasy. He is tentatively projected to make his next start on the road in Minnesota.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
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