Tatsuya Imai headshot

Tatsuya Imai News: Tough-luck loss in quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Imai (2-3) took the loss Sunday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

After slinging six no-hit innings his last time out, Imai logged his second consecutive quality start Sunday. The Astros gave him a long leash, as the 28-year-old right-hander tossed a season-high 110 pitches, and Imai gave up two runs or fewer for just the third time in seven starts this year. He'll look to further improve on a 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 28:20 K:BB over 29.1 innings in his next scheduled outing at home against the division-rival Athletics.

Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tatsuya Imai See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
MLB
MLB Barometer: Evaluating Major-League debuts
Author Image
Dan Marcus
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
3 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: A Look at Pitching in the AL Central
Author Image
Brad Johnson
5 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago